Environmental groups have raised concerns over the COP31 draft, citing weakened commitments on forest protection, climate finance and fossil fuel transition.
For oceans, plans for continued international cooperation remain, but stronger measures on political leadership, finance and accountability have been removed.
While nature-based solutions remain a focus, the diluted language on Indigenous rights and adaptation finance raises doubts about the summit's ability to deliver meaningful action.
The goal of halting and reversing deforestation by 2030 is still alive but with less prominence, noted environmental groups as the second draft of the cover decision of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was released on Thursday.
The COP31 cover decision, the overarching political outcome text of the ongoing conference in Antlaya, Turkiye, is slated to be officially released at the end of negotiations on Friday. The second draft was released on Thursday reflecting changes to text language following consultations with the Turkiye-Australia Joint Presidency.
International environmental groups have highlighted changes made to the aspects affecting forests, oceans and finance in the second draft.
The nine-page second draft of the cover decision drops all references to transitioning away from fossil fuels that appeared in the earlier version, released on November 16.
“It took almost 30 years to secure explicit reference to fossil fuels in the finalised COP text. Now COP31 risks eliminating that progress overnight,” said John Verdieck, director of international climate policy at global non-profit The Nature Conservancy, said.
However, added Verdieck, action on the ground through nature-based initiatives such as Brazil’s deforestation roadmap and The Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), an initiative that provides incentives for countries to keep tropical forests healthy,provide “cause for hope at an otherwise underwhelming COP31”.
Cinthia Soto, senior climate change advocacy officer at non-profit Wetlands International, noted that the draft does recognise nature-based solutions as essential climate solutions. “But wetlands and water need to be given much greater attention. From peatlands and rivers to mangroves and coastal wetlands, these ecosystems connect land and sea, store carbon, regulate water and protect communities from floods, droughts and storms,” Soto added.
Nature4Climate, a global coalition of environmental organisations, said the draft drops the proposal of targeting US $120 billion (minimum) for tripling adaptation finance, and weakens commitments on how funding will be delivered and progress tracked. For oceans, plans for continued international cooperation remain, but stronger measures on political leadership, finance and accountability have been removed, the statement said.
Policy experts from the coalition said that the draft is almost half the length of the previous version, with significant changes in the commitments on forests, climate finance and accountability.
“While nature and oceans remain in the text, several paragraphs aimed at turning political promises into concrete action have been removed or weakened, raising questions about what the summit will actually deliver. Compared with the November 16, version, the new draft removes stronger language on forest protection, Indigenous Peoples’ rights and efforts to bring climate, biodiversity and land restoration agendas closer together,” it added.
Annamária Lehoczky, senior technical specialist with the Climate Change & Resilience, Fauna & Flora, also expressed concern at the draft omitting the target amount of $120 billion for adaptation finance.
“This means we are no further than we were last year, as it stands. The draft text does recognise the importance of adaptation actions that are locally-led and ecosystem-based, emphasising nature’s role as a cornerstone of climate resilience, but language on protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities has been weakened,” Lehoczky said.