COP31: Over 100 major polluter groups represented at climate summit, outnumber delegates from vulnerable nations

More than 100 corporations and industry associations linked to major polluting sectors have representatives at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP 31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Türkiye, raising concerns about their potential influence over negotiations, according to two analyses released on November 13, 2026.

The reports, published by the Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) coalition and Transparency International, raise questions about industry access to climate negotiations and the transparency of national delegations.

The KBPO analysis also found that banks represented at the summit had collectively provided more than $2.2 trillion in fossil fuel financing between 2021 and 2025.

Civil society groups argue that companies with records of opposing climate policies should not be given disproportionate access to negotiations intended to address the climate crisis.