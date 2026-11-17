The COP31 Presidency released a 144-paragraph draft cover decision on November 16, bringing together proposals from negotiating parties rather than an agreed text.
The draft calls for tripling adaptation finance to at least $120 billion by 2035 and establishing new work programmes on mountains and climate change.
The EU, UK and several other countries welcomed the emphasis on limiting the overshoot of the 1.5°C warming threshold.
The Arab Group, Like-Minded Developing Countries and Russia rejected the draft, opposing new mandates, references to the ICJ advisory opinion and the 35-by-35 electrification pledge.
With negotiations divided over climate ambition, trade measures and finance, the Presidency aims to release a shorter, more focused draft by midweek.
As the climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, enters its second week, countries remain divided over the scope, mandate and ambition of the cover decision at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with negotiations entering a critical phase.
Presidency-led consultations on the cover decision — an overarching political package intended to serve as a headline outcome of the conference — have been at the forefront of negotiations. At COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the served a similar purpose, addressing issues that parties could not resolve through formal negotiations.
On November 16, the COP31 Presidency released a , clarifying that it was a compilation of proposals submitted by parties rather than an agreed text. It is intended to provide a starting point for further negotiations.
The draft contains several proposals covering climate ambition, finance, energy and international cooperation. These include:
Recognising the overshoot of the 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) warming threshold identified by the (UNEP), and calling for further action to limit it.
Establishing new work programmes on mountains and climate change, including a standing agenda item, and on the science underpinning temperature overshoot.
Calling on countries to work towards the Presidency's , while separately emphasising the importance of clean electrification.
Phasing out unilateral trade measures by the end of 2027.
Including references to UNEP reports and the on climate change.
Tripling adaptation finance to at least $120 billion by 2035, with clear baselines, milestones and an implementation pathway, alongside simpler access to grants and concessional finance for developing countries.
There was broad agreement that the draft needed substantial streamlining, with several Parties pointing to repetition and overlaps with ongoing negotiations.
The European Union (EU), United Kingdom, Environmental Integrity Group (EIG) and Norway welcomed the emphasis on the 1.5°C temperature overshoot, arguing that addressing it should be at the heart of the decision.
The UK called for a comprehensive response covering adaptation, mitigation, nationally determined contributions, nature, oceans, early warning systems and finance. New Zealand welcomed provisions relating to oceans, while Andorra and Nepal supported the proposed work programme on mountains and climate change.
Finance provisions also received support, particularly from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States.
The LDCs welcomed the proposal to triple adaptation finance. The Maldives, speaking in alignment with the Alliance of Small Island States, called for adequate and predictable funding, easier access and recognition of the specific barriers faced by vulnerable countries. Egypt, however, cautioned that adaptation finance targets needed to be reconciled with their baselines.
The Holy See highlighted omissions relating to education, climate empowerment and digital technologies, and supported Brazil's proposal to incorporate artificial intelligence into the climate framework. Burkina Faso criticised the draft for lacking concrete implementation measures, arguing that many provisions merely “recalled” previous commitments or “invited” further action.
The sharpest opposition came from the Arab Group, Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs) and Russia, which rejected the draft, arguing that several provisions crossed their negotiating “red lines”. Their principal concerns centred on the creation of new mandates and the inclusion of prescriptive language that had not secured consensus.
They particularly opposed references to the 35-by-35 electrification pledge, arguing that promoting specific energy pathways could restrict countries' development choices.
The groups also objected to references to the ICJ Advisory Opinion and UNEP reports, as well as attempts to incorporate voluntary Action Agenda initiatives into a formally negotiated decision.
Trade emerged as another contentious issue. Some groups called for explicit references to Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms and other unilateral trade measures, demanding that developed countries phase them out by the end of 2027.
The UK, however, argued that trade-related issues should be addressed through ongoing UNFCCC Dialogues on Trade and Climate Change, rather than through the cover decision.
Acknowledging the divergent positions, the COP31 Presidency urged parties to engage constructively and committed to producing a shorter, more focused draft by midweek.
However, significant differences remain over what the decision should include, whether it should establish new work programmes and how far it should go in setting expectations for climate action and finance.