As the climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, enters its second week, countries remain divided over the scope, mandate and ambition of the cover decision at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with negotiations entering a critical phase.

Presidency-led consultations on the cover decision — an overarching political package intended to serve as a headline outcome of the conference — have been at the forefront of negotiations. At COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the Global Mutirão served a similar purpose, addressing issues that parties could not resolve through formal negotiations.