Cyclone Arnab may turn very severe, remnants could bring intense rainfall to northern India and Nepal

The remnants of cyclone Arnab could move towards north-western India and Nepal after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, raising the possibility of an interaction with a western disturbance that could bring intense rainfall to these regions.

Cyclone Arnab (pronounced Ornab), the first cyclonic storm of 2026 in the North Indian Ocean region, formed in the early hours of October 26, according to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and subsequently a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall.

The projected track suggests that the system could move north-westwards and then northwards after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, carrying its remnants towards Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. An interaction with a western disturbance could lead to intense precipitation over parts of northern India and Nepal.