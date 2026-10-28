Cyclone Arnab stalls near Andhra Pradesh coast, raising fears of extreme rainfall and flooding

Cyclone Arnab has become nearly stationary close to the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, bringing fierce winds, storm surge and rainfall, as its landfall process continues into the morning of October 28, 2026.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest update at 6.30 am on October 28, the very severe cyclonic storm was positioned over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Yanam coast, about 30 kilometres east of Narsapur and 45 km south-southwest of Yanam.

The cyclone’s slow movement could allow it to continue drawing moisture from the sea, increasing the risk of extremely heavy rainfall in coastal areas near the landfall zone.

The IMD said the landfall process could continue into the morning along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.

The agency had earlier forecast landfall between 2 am and 4 am on the intervening night of October 27-28 along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, much earlier than its subsequent forecast of forenoon on October 28.