Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Murasu disrupts power in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rain alert for Telangana, colder nights forecast in North India

Severe Cyclone Murasu uprooted thousands of trees and brought down hundreds of electricity poles across coastal Andhra Pradesh after making landfall near Ongole early on November 3, disrupting power supplies, communication networks and transport services.

Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu and Guntur were among the worst-affected districts. Fallen trees blocked roads, while damaged electricity infrastructure caused power outages in several areas. Fishing boats were also damaged, and heavy rainfall inundated standing crops and low-lying residential areas, according to preliminary reports.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Murasu crossed the coast between 3.30 am and 5.30 am, with winds of 100-110 kilometres per hour (km/h), gusting to 120 km/h. The storm was expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm by afternoon of November 3 and become a deep depression by midnight.