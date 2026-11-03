Climate Change

Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Murasu disrupts power in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rain alert for Telangana, colder nights forecast in North India

Thousands of trees and hundreds of electricity poles reportedly toppled in coastal Andhra Pradesh, while heavy rainfall warnings remain in place across southern India. Delhi-NCR is expected to see hazy mornings and cooler nights
Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Murasu disrupts power in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rain alert for Telangana, colder nights forecast in North India
IMD
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Summary

  • Severe Cyclone Murasu caused widespread damage in Andhra Pradesh, disrupting power and transport.

  • Heavy rain warnings persist for Telangana.

  • Delhi-NCR faces cooler nights and reduced visibility due to air pollution.

Severe Cyclone Murasu uprooted thousands of trees and brought down hundreds of electricity poles across coastal Andhra Pradesh after making landfall near Ongole early on November 3, disrupting power supplies, communication networks and transport services.

Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu and Guntur were among the worst-affected districts. Fallen trees blocked roads, while damaged electricity infrastructure caused power outages in several areas. Fishing boats were also damaged, and heavy rainfall inundated standing crops and low-lying residential areas, according to preliminary reports.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Murasu crossed the coast between 3.30 am and 5.30 am, with winds of 100-110 kilometres per hour (km/h), gusting to 120 km/h. The storm was expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm by afternoon of November 3 and become a deep depression by midnight.

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Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Murasu disrupts power in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rain alert for Telangana, colder nights forecast in North India

Heavy rain warnings for Telangana and neighbouring states

Despite the cyclone's weakening intensity, the IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours possible in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Red and orange alerts have been issued for vulnerable areas.

Telangana could experience thunderstorms and winds gusting to 50–60km/h. Heavy rainfall was also forecast in parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms and lightning possible in several areas.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and coastal waters off Andhra Pradesh, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southern Odisha until November 4.

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Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Murasu disrupts power in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rain alert for Telangana, colder nights forecast in North India

Delhi-NCR to see hazy mornings, cooler nights

Meanwhile, northern India is expected to remain largely dry, with Delhi-NCR likely to experience hazy mornings and cooler nights. The minimum temperature is forecast to be around 17°C, while the maximum could reach 30°C. Air pollution may further reduce visibility.

A western disturbance could bring snowfall to higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are expected to remain largely dry until November 8, although temperatures could fall during mornings and nights.

Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
heavy rainfall
North India weather
Cyclone Murasu
IMD Weather Alerts