Cyclone Murasu: Second severe cyclonic storm in a week leaves a trail of destruction along Andhra Pradesh coast

Cyclone Murasu wreaked havoc along Andhra Pradesh's coast, causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and widespread damage to homes, farms, and infrastructure.
The storm, which followed Cyclone Arnab, led to inland flooding and sea ingression in several districts, leaving thousands stranded and vulnerable to further weather threats.
Cyclone Murasu made landfall early morning November 3, 2026, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority statement. Preliminary reports from Andhra Pradesh suggest heavy rainfall and strong winds in Andhra’s Kothapatnam Beach area.
Bapatla and Prakasam districts have reported widespread uprooting of trees, and damages to houses and farms with standing crops have been inundated.
Storm surges have been reported in Bapatla, Prakasam and Krishna districts, according to various local reports. Ongole Mandal, according to local residents’ versions, have reported inland sea ingression. Earlier IMD projected inland flooding and said inundation could extend up to 190 metres.
An early morning bulletin on November 3 from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says the severe cyclonic storm moved north-northwestwards and crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am.
Murasu will weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon with wind speeds of 80-90 kilometres per hour, according to IMD. It will become a deep depression by midnight November 3-4.
The storm comes just days after the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab made landfall further north along the same coastline on October 28, 2026.