Climate Change

Cyclone Murasu: Second severe cyclonic storm in a week leaves a trail of destruction along Andhra Pradesh coast

The severe cyclonic storm’s landfall began after midnight and was nearly complete by 10 am on November 3; the system is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon
The severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on November 3, 2026. This map shows the observed track of the storm in black, the forecast path in red, along with wind distribution in the quadrant.IMD
The severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on November 3, 2026. This map shows the observed track of the storm in black, the forecast path in red, along with wind distribution in the quadrant.IMD
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Summary

  • Cyclone Murasu wreaked havoc along Andhra Pradesh's coast, causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and widespread damage to homes, farms, and infrastructure.

  • The storm, which followed Cyclone Arnab, led to inland flooding and sea ingression in several districts, leaving thousands stranded and vulnerable to further weather threats.

Cyclone Murasu made landfall early morning November 3, 2026, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority statement. Preliminary reports from Andhra Pradesh suggest heavy rainfall and strong winds in Andhra’s Kothapatnam Beach area.

Bapatla and Prakasam districts have reported widespread uprooting of trees, and damages to houses and farms with standing crops have been inundated.

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Cyclone Arnab aftermath: Tens of thousands stranded in Odisha villages as fresh weather system threatens more rain
The severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on November 3, 2026. This map shows the observed track of the storm in black, the forecast path in red, along with wind distribution in the quadrant.IMD

Storm surges have been reported in Bapatla, Prakasam and Krishna districts, according to various local reports. Ongole Mandal, according to local residents’ versions, have reported inland sea ingression. Earlier IMD projected inland flooding and said inundation could extend up to 190 metres.

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Cyclone Arnab's aftermath: Lives lost, heavy rainfall, and inland weakening
The severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on November 3, 2026. This map shows the observed track of the storm in black, the forecast path in red, along with wind distribution in the quadrant.IMD

An early morning bulletin on November 3 from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says the severe cyclonic storm moved north-northwestwards and crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am.

Murasu will weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon with wind speeds of 80-90 kilometres per hour, according to IMD. It will become a deep depression by midnight November 3-4.

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Cyclone Murasu threatens Andhra Pradesh days after Arnab leaves seven dead
The severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on November 3, 2026. This map shows the observed track of the storm in black, the forecast path in red, along with wind distribution in the quadrant.IMD

The storm comes just days after the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab made landfall further north along the same coastline on October 28, 2026.

Disaster Management
Bay Of Bengal
Andhra Pradesh
cyclone arnab
Cyclone Murasu