Cyclone Murasu threatens Andhra Pradesh days after Arnab leaves seven dead

The new storm is expected to make landfall on the night of November 2-3, bringing winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (km/h) and extremely heavy rainfall, as the state struggles to recover from an estimated Rs 4,600 crore in damage.

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another severe cyclonic storm, Murasu, less than a week after Cyclone Arnab struck the state on October 28, killing seven people and affecting at least 18 coastal and adjoining districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Murasu after moving west-northwestwards at 23 km/h over six hours.

Murasu was centred over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 02.30 am on November 2. It had moved northwestwards at approximately 20 km/h during the preceding six hours.

The storm, whose name was proposed by India and means “war drum” in Tamil, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

It is forecast to cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur between 11.30 pm on November 2 and 2 pm on November 3, with sustained winds of 100-110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h.

“The system is very likely to continue moving and to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm,” S Karuna Sagar, an IMD scientist in Amaravati, told Down To Earth, citing the department’s forecast.