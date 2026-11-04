Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Murasu weakens, but heavy rain and flash flood warnings persist in Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Murasu has weakened into a deep depression, but heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to threaten coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.
IMD issues an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 204.4mm.
Flash flood warnings issued for vulnerable areas across several Andhra Pradesh districts, including Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Krishna.
Yellow alerts issued for Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among other regions.
Delhi-NCR and much of North India are expected to remain dry, with cooler mornings and nights signalling the onset of winter.
Cyclone Murasu has weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining eastern Telangana, but heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible flash floods continue to threaten parts of southern India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In its November 4 forecast, the IMD said the weather system was moving north-northeastwards at about 7km/h and was expected to weaken further into a depression. Winds of 40–50km/h, gusting to 60km/h, could continue in affected areas.
The IMD issued an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6–204.4mm.
Yellow alerts were issued for Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, where isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5–115.5mm was forecast.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40km/h were also expected in parts of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka.
The IMD warned of possible flash floods in vulnerable catchments across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, including Anakapalli, Bapatla, Kakinada, Krishna, Guntur, Eluru, NTR, Prakasam, Nellore and the Godavari districts.
Fishermen were advised to avoid the west-central Bay of Bengal and waters off Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 4.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR and much of northern India are expected to remain dry, with temperatures gradually falling as winter approaches.
Delhi is forecast to experience morning mist on November 4, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 29°C.
Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to remain largely dry, with cooler mornings and nights.
Temperatures are falling across the Himalayan region. Srinagar is forecast to record a minimum of 4°C, while nighttime temperatures in Leh and Kargil could drop below freezing.
According to IMD observations for November 3, Veraval in Gujarat recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 37.3°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest minimum among the plains stations at 11.7°C.