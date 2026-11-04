Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Murasu weakens, but heavy rain and flash flood warnings persist in Andhra Pradesh

The IMD issued an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6–204.4mm.

Yellow alerts were issued for Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, where isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5–115.5mm was forecast.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40km/h were also expected in parts of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka.

The IMD warned of possible flash floods in vulnerable catchments across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, including Anakapalli, Bapatla, Kakinada, Krishna, Guntur, Eluru, NTR, Prakasam, Nellore and the Godavari districts.

Fishermen were advised to avoid the west-central Bay of Bengal and waters off Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 4.