Daily weather tracker: Extreme rain in east, intense heat in west as deep depression moves inland

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is bringing a fresh spell of intense weather to several parts of eastern and central India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas. Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana are facing the greatest threat as the system moves inland after crossing the coast.

The weather disturbance comes as the southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal from several parts of the country. While some regions are witnessing torrential rain, northwestern and western India are experiencing unusually high temperatures, highlighting the sharp regional contrast in weather conditions.

Deep depression crosses Andhra-Odisha coast

According to the latest IMD assessment issued on September 24, the deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal has moved northwestwards. On the night of September 23, the system was located near the northern Andhra Pradesh coast, close to Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

The system is crossing the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur and is expected to move further inland during the next several hours. It may retain its deep-depression intensity for around 12 hours before gradually weakening while moving north-northwestwards.

Red alert for four states

The system is expected to produce heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. The IMD has issued orange to red alerts for these areas, with some locations potentially receiving more than 204.5 millimetres of rain.

The intense downpour could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupt local transport and affect normal activities. Authorities and residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert as conditions may deteriorate rapidly.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with an orange alert in force. Rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres is possible in some locations.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and Marathwada, where a yellow alert has been issued.

Strong winds and rough seas

Rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several regions. Winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour may affect parts of Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.

The Bay of Bengal is also expected to remain highly unsettled. Winds over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay may reach 55 to 65 kilometres per hour and occasionally strengthen to around 75 kilometres per hour. Strong winds are also likely along the southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during the adverse weather.

Monsoon withdraws from Delhi

The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from Delhi-NCR, earlier than its normal withdrawal date of September 25. This year, the monsoon reached the national capital on July 2 and has now retreated. The withdrawal is reportedly the earliest from Delhi since 2002, when the monsoon departed on September 20.

Following the withdrawal, Delhi-NCR is expected to experience clearer skies and rising temperatures. The maximum temperature on Thursday is forecast to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 25 degrees.

Rajasthan heat contrasts with rain

Despite widespread rain elsewhere, temperatures remain significantly above normal across parts of western India. Western Rajasthan recorded maximum temperatures more than five degrees above normal in some areas.

Jaisalmer recorded the country's highest maximum temperature among the plains on September 23, touching 42.9 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has urged farmers and the public to monitor local weather warnings closely. Farmers in rain-affected areas should ensure proper drainage and protect harvested or mature crops. During thunderstorms, people are advised to stay indoors and keep away from open spaces, trees and electricity poles.