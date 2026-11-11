Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu as northern India turns cooler

A western disturbance could bring rain and snowfall to the western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Delhi recorded an AQI of 299 on November 11, remaining in the 'poor' category as temperatures gradually decline.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, with 64.5–115.5 mm of rain possible on November 11.
Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast across eastern and northeastern India, with strong winds expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Rajkot recorded 38.7°C on November 10, the highest maximum temperature across India's plains.
Northern India is experiencing cooler mornings and evenings as November progresses, while parts of southern, eastern and northeastern India face rain and thunderstorms, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In its November 11, 2026 weather update, the IMD said western disturbances and cyclonic circulations were influencing conditions across several regions, bringing the possibility of snowfall in the Himalayas and heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.
A western disturbance over northern Pakistan and adjoining areas is expected to bring light rainfall and snowfall to parts of the western Himalayan region.
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad could receive scattered precipitation on November 11, with snowfall likely at higher elevations.
Himachal Pradesh may experience rainfall between November 11 and 16, while Uttarakhand could see rain on November 12 and 13.
Delhi is expected to experience cooler mornings and evenings, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 30°C and 18°C, respectively.
Air pollution, however, remains a concern. At 6 am on November 11, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 299, placing it in the 'poor' category.
Haze and smog covered several parts of the city during the morning, with unfavourable weather conditions likely to prolong pollution episodes.
Bihar, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms on November 11, while Gangetic West Bengal may experience rainfall on November 11 and 12.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive widespread rainfall between November 11 and 16. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, are possible from November 11 to 14.
In the northeast, cyclonic circulations near sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and over central Assam, are influencing weather conditions.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could experience rainfall on November 11 and 12, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura face a heightened risk of lightning.
Southern India is expected to receive further rainfall under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could experience rain between November 11 and 14, with another spell possible on November 16. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive rainfall until November 15, while wet conditions could persist in Lakshadweep until November 16.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu on November 11, with precipitation of 64.5–115.5 mm possible.
Thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 40–50 km/h are also forecast for November 11 and 12.
Despite cooler conditions across northern India, parts of the country remain warm.
On November 10, Rajkot in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7°C, the highest reported across India's plains. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C.
The IMD's forecast points to contrasting weather conditions over the coming days, with rain and snowfall in the Himalayas, thunderstorms in eastern and northeastern India, and continued rainfall across the southern peninsula.