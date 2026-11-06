Daily weather tracker: IMD forecasts thunderstorms across southern India

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 millimetres on November 6.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over eastern Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with a trough extending from the Kerala coast towards Karnataka, is influencing rainfall across the region.

Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with winds reaching 30-40 km/h.

Lightning is also expected in coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka.