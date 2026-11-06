Daily weather tracker: IMD forecasts thunderstorms across southern India

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall and snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh from November 10.
Uttarakhand may experience rainfall on November 8 and 9, while falling temperatures are likely to intensify the winter chill.
Delhi-NCR is expected to witness cooler mornings, partly cloudy skies and occasional showers, while air pollution remains in the poor category.
Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh may experience thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall across several districts, prompting residents and farmers to remain alert.
Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with strong winds and lightning expected.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast across southern India on November 6, while a fresh western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the Himalayan region next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Delhi-National Capital Region and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may also experience light showers, even as temperatures gradually decline across northern India.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 millimetres on November 6.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over eastern Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with a trough extending from the Kerala coast towards Karnataka, is influencing rainfall across the region.
Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with winds reaching 30-40 km/h.
Lightning is also expected in coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka.
A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from November 10, bringing rain and possible snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas.
Himachal Pradesh could receive rain on November 10 and 11, while Uttarakhand may experience precipitation on November 8 and 9.
Higher-altitude areas could receive snowfall, leading to a further decline in temperatures. However, the IMD has not issued any heavy rain or snowfall warnings for the region for November 6.
Delhi-NCR is forecast to experience partly cloudy skies on November 6, with possible light showers and thunderstorms. Winds could reach 20 kilometres per hour (km/h).
Temperatures are expected to range between 17 degrees Celsius (°C) and 30°C, with cooler mornings and evenings.
Air pollution remains a concern, with air quality expected to stay in the 'poor' category.
Several districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Bikaner and Bharatpur, may experience rain and thunderstorms.
In Uttar Pradesh, districts including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Deoria could receive showers. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh have recorded minimum temperatures more than 5°C below normal.
According to IMD observations for November 5, Rajkot in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh registered a minimum of 10.8°C.