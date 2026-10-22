Daily weather tracker: IMD warns of very heavy rain in Kerala, Tamil Nadu; western disturbance set to affect Northwest India from October 24

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6-204.4 mm at isolated places.

The downpours could cause waterlogging, traffic disruption and localised flooding.

A yellow alert has been issued for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and South Interior Karnataka, where isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm is expected.

Residents have been advised to avoid flooded roads, swollen streams and waterlogged underpasses during heavy rain.