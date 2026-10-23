Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert continues in southern India, Himalayas see snowfall as Delhi stays sunny

IMD issues orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Lakshadweep, with up to 204.4mm possible in 24 hours.
A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal could intensify rainfall across southern India and nearby islands.
Delhi-NCR is forecast to remain sunny, with temperatures reaching 33°C, while snowfall and colder conditions affect higher Himalayan regions.
A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence northwestern India's weather from 24 October, while strong winds raise concerns along southern coastlines.
India is experiencing contrasting weather conditions, with clear skies and warm sunshine forecast across Delhi-NCR, snowfall reported in the higher reaches of the Himalayas and heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several southern states.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update issued on the morning of October 23, 2026, warned of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of southern India. Meanwhile, a western disturbance is expected to affect weather conditions across northwestern India from October 24.
Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to experience predominantly clear skies on Friday, with little chance of rainfall. The minimum temperature is forecast to be around 20 degrees Celsius (°C), while the maximum could reach 33°C.
Early mornings may feel slightly cooler, particularly in open areas, before temperatures rise during the day. Bright sunshine is expected through much of the afternoon.
However, weather conditions could change in the coming days as an approaching western disturbance begins to affect northwestern India.
Snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.
Districts including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Almora are experiencing changing weather conditions, particularly at higher altitudes.
Temperatures in some high-altitude areas have reportedly fallen well below freezing, approaching -8°C in certain locations. Colder conditions are also being experienced during the early morning and night in parts of Himachal Pradesh.
The IMD has indicated that a fresh western disturbance could affect the region from 24 October, potentially bringing further changes in weather across the Himalayas and adjoining plains.
Thunderstorms and rainfall are possible in affected areas, although their intensity and geographical spread will depend on the movement of the weather system.
A cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Bay of Bengal, adjoining east-central areas and the Andaman region is expected to influence weather conditions over the coming days.
According to the IMD forecast, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards, potentially leading to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeastern and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around 23 October.
The system could subsequently move further west-northwestwards and intensify, increasing the likelihood of rainfall across parts of southern India and nearby island territories.
Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are among the areas forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The IMD has issued orange alerts for affected areas, indicating the possibility of rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall is also forecast in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka.
Yellow alerts have been issued for these areas, where rainfall could range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are also expected in several regions.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could experience winds of 40-50 km/h, while winds of 30-40 km/h are possible across Kerala, Lakshadweep, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Weather activity is also continuing over the southwestern Arabian Sea near the Somali coast, where a low-pressure area remains in place.
Another area of concern is the Comorin region and adjoining parts of southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Strong winds over parts of the Arabian Sea, particularly near the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep and the Comorin region, could reach speeds of around 55km/h.
Rough sea conditions are also possible over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.