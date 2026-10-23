Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert continues in southern India, Himalayas see snowfall as Delhi stays sunny

Snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

Districts including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Almora are experiencing changing weather conditions, particularly at higher altitudes.

Temperatures in some high-altitude areas have reportedly fallen well below freezing, approaching -8°C in certain locations. Colder conditions are also being experienced during the early morning and night in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD has indicated that a fresh western disturbance could affect the region from 24 October, potentially bringing further changes in weather across the Himalayas and adjoining plains.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are possible in affected areas, although their intensity and geographical spread will depend on the movement of the weather system.