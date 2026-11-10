Daily weather tracker: Rain and snow likely in hills, heavy showers forecast for Southern and Island regions

A western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between November 10 and 15.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with isolated areas likely to receive 64.5–115.5 mm of rain.
Delhi-NCR continues to battle severe air pollution, with AQI readings exceeding 400 at several monitoring stations on the morning of November 10.
Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to remain largely dry, while parts of Punjab and Haryana could receive isolated rain and thunderstorms.
Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, may experience scattered rainfall and thunderstorms between November 10 and 12.
Rain and snowfall are forecast across the western Himalayas over the coming days, while parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could receive heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, much of northwestern and central India is expected to remain dry, with cooler nights signalling the onset of winter. Delhi-NCR continues to face severe air pollution, with several monitoring stations recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 400 on the morning of November 10, 2026.
An active western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Light, scattered rainfall is forecast for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 10 and 11, with snowfall possible at higher elevations. Another spell of precipitation is expected on November 14 and 15.
Himachal Pradesh could receive intermittent rainfall between November 10 and 15, along with snowfall over higher mountain peaks. Uttarakhand may experience isolated light rain on November 12 and 13.
Temperatures are likely to fall in mountainous areas, particularly at higher altitudes.
Air quality remains a major concern in Delhi-NCR, where several monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400, classified as 'severe', at around 6 am on November 10.
Delhi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with a maximum temperature of around 29°C and a minimum of 16°C.
Light fog and haze are likely during the morning and evening, potentially adding to difficulties for residents, particularly children, older people and those with respiratory conditions.
Most parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain dry on November 10. Cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra and Meerut could experience early morning mist or light fog.
Punjab and Haryana are also likely to remain largely dry on November 10, although isolated thunderstorms and rain are possible between November 11 and 14.
Rajasthan is expected to experience clear skies and sunshine, with little prospect of significant rainfall. Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3°C on November 9, among the highest in the country's plains.
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also likely to remain dry. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh have recorded minimum temperatures considerably below normal, indicating cooler nights.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands could receive prolonged rainfall between November 10 and 15, influenced by cyclonic circulations over adjoining regions.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall between November 10 and 14, with precipitation of 64.5-115.5 mm possible in affected areas.
Thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 40-50 km/h are also forecast.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on November 10.
Isolated areas could receive 64.5-115.5 mm of rain, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms.
In northeastern India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and neighbouring states may experience light to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms between November 10 and 12.
The contrasting conditions are expected to continue through the week, with rain and snowfall in the Himalayas, heavy showers in southern and island regions, and predominantly dry weather across much of the northern and central plains.