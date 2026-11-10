Daily weather tracker: Rain and snow likely in hills, heavy showers forecast for Southern and Island regions

An active western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Light, scattered rainfall is forecast for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 10 and 11, with snowfall possible at higher elevations. Another spell of precipitation is expected on November 14 and 15.

Himachal Pradesh could receive intermittent rainfall between November 10 and 15, along with snowfall over higher mountain peaks. Uttarakhand may experience isolated light rain on November 12 and 13.

Temperatures are likely to fall in mountainous areas, particularly at higher altitudes.