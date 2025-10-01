Despair after deluge: Punjab’s famed Basmati not finding many takers after 2025 floods

This is the fifth of a 7-part series. Read the first, second, third and fourth parts

The floods this year in Punjab have caused a drop in the prices of the state’s famed aromatic Basmati rice, and farmers are in despair.

The Pusa 1121 (about 40 per cent) and Pusa 1509 (25 per cent) varieties dominate Punjab’s more than 650,000 hectares of Basmati cultivation. They are usually grown along the banks of the Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

Down To Earth travelled about 30 kilometres from the Ravi, near Majjupura village in Amritsar district. The Basmati grown here is mainly of the Pusa 1509 variety. Amritsar district alone accounts for 146,000 hectares, i.e., 21.75 per cent of the total Basmati area.

In Majjupura, Gurnoor Singh is harvesting his fields with a traditional harvester combine machine. Singh said he recently sat in the Amritsar mandi (wholesale market) for three days to sell his paddy, eventually managing to sell it at Rs 2,500 per quintal.

He added that due to the intense and unusual rainfall in August, his fields suffered a loss of 10-12 quintals per acre. Pusa 1509 ripens in approximately 110-115 days (3.5 months) and yields about 20-25 quintals per acre. Gurnoor says that 50 per cent of his fields were damaged. Last year, this Basmati paddy sold for Rs 3,200 per quintal in the mandi. This year, the crop was affected by rainfall and floods. Market rates are low as well.