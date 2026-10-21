Emissions Gap Report 2026: Point of no return for the 1.5°C warming threshold

The world will continue to live with the perilous impacts of global warming fuelled by uncontrolled release of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere.

“The chance of holding global warming to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels with no or limited overshoot is gone,” flags the Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return, the 17th edition of the global assessment of GHGs emission published by the United nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Crossing the 1.5°C guardrail set under the Paris Agreement would further intensify the climate emergency.