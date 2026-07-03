FIFA World Cup’s ‘dangerously hot’ match conditions show how climate change is reshaping sport

A severe heat dome has settled over the east coast of North America as the FIFA World Cup enters its knockout stages, pushing several host cities into conditions researchers say are dangerously hot for players, fans and stadium workers. New analysis from Climate Central found that the heatwave, at its peak, has been made at least five times more likely because of climate change.

This is only the latest sign of a pattern that has been building since long before this tournament kicked off. Host cities have been running 0.7 degrees Celsius (°C) warmer than they were in 1994 , the last time the United States hosted the World Cup.

“Several of this week’s matches, including those in Houston, Dallas and Miami, are forecast to occur in conditions where wet bulb globe temperature is expected to approach or exceed thresholds we know push the limits of the body’s ability to cool itself, especially during sustained physical exertion,” said Luke Parsons, a heat expert at environmental organisation The Nature Conservancy.

Wet bulb globe temperature measures heat stress by combining temperature, humidity, radiant heat and wind. It is used to assess how much strain the body is under, especially during physical exertion.

These rising temperatures have been pushing outdoor sports of every kind closer to the physiological limits of the human body, forcing tournaments, leagues and governing bodies to rethink when, where and how competitions can safely be held.

The risk extends beyond the pitch. Fans, stadium workers, security staff and broadcasters also face heightened exposure, especially during daytime fixtures, long queues and travel to and from venues.

“For fans, the high temperatures mean heat risk doesn’t end at the stadium gates. Getting to and from the venue, waiting in lines, and tailgating in direct sun can be just as dangerous as time in the stands. Outside in the sun, it’s not just uncomfortably hot for sustained intense activity — it’s dangerously hot,” said Parsons.