Hotter, drier Hindu Kush Himalaya monsoon likely in 2026, ICIMOD warns of dual threat of droughts and flash floods

Monsoon 2026 across much of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region could be hotter and drier than normal, while still carrying the risk of short, extreme rainfall events, according to a new outlook by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

The HKH Monsoon Outlook 2026 , issued by ICIMOD on June 11, 2026, said many parts of the region, including Bhutan, Nepal, India and Pakistan, may experience below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures during the season. Developing El Niño conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean could influence rainfall and temperatures during the season, the report said.

The outlook warned that long dry spells could be interrupted by sudden heavy downpours, raising the risk of droughts as well as floods. Glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) occur when water stored in glacial lakes is suddenly released, often with destructive force.