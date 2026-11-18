The Climate Risk Index 2027 reveals India’s vulnerability to extreme weather, ranking it among the ten hardest-hit nations since 1996.
Floods, cyclones, and heatwaves have caused significant fatalities, displaced millions, and inflicted severe economic losses.
The report calls for urgent climate action, emphasizing the need for sustainable development and international cooperation to combat the growing climate crisis.
India is the tenth most climate vulnerable country in the world over the past three decades (1996-2025), showed the Climate Risk Index 2027. The Index, released on Tuesday by non-profit Germanwatch at the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) currently underway in Antalya, Turkiye, says India ranked twelfth most vulnerable for 2025.
The Climate Risk Index (CRI), 2027 has been prepared by analysing the number of fatalities, affected people, and economic loss caused by extreme weather events based on data from the International Disaster Database (EM-DAT) on extreme weather events and socioeconomic data from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
According to the Index, the top three most climate-vulnerable countries based on three-decade vulnerability rankings are Dominica, Myanmar and Honduras. In 2025 alone, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, and Spain were the most affected countries, followed by Thailand, the Philippines, and Pakistan.
All countries ranked above India in the latest vulnerability ladder are much smaller in terms of population size, which is estimated to be 1,476 million. The Philippines is a distant second with a population of about 115 million. This underlines the extremely high gross impact of climate change driven disasters on India.
“Among the ten countries most affected in the past 30 years, the Bahamas is the only one that is per definition a high-income country. At the top of the list are nine countries that have been particularly hard-hit by devastating tropical cyclones — often repeatedly, with subsequent storms destroying structures that had already been rebuilt,” said Laura Schäfer, Co-Head of Division for International Climate Policy at Germanwatch and one of the authors of the Index.
“India has faced various extreme weather events, including floods, heat waves, cyclones, and drought. These continuous threats led to its high CRI ranking,” said Schäfer.
“Notable events with high fatalities and/or economic losses include the 1998 Gujarat and 1999 Odisha cyclones, Cyclones Hudhud and Amphan in 2014 and 2020, the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, and severe floods across 13 states in 2019. Recurring and unusually intense heat waves, all with temperatures around 50°C, claimed many lives in 1998, 2002, 2003, and 2015,” reads the Index report.
“There were 436 extreme weather events in India in the three decades examined, causing economic losses of over USD 170 billion (inflation-adjusted), more than 1.2 billion affected people, and more than 78,000 fatalities. Floods and landslides due to heavy monsoons have displaced millions and inflicted severe damage on agriculture, and cyclones have devastated coastal areas, underscoring India’s diverse climate risks,” further explains the report.
"The Climate Vulnerability Index rightly reflects the harsh reality of India spanning diverse geoclimatic zones, where millions live on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Escalating climate impacts are rapidly eroding their resilience, destroying homes, and wiping out livelihoods. This ranking exposes a dangerous preparedness deficit,” said Harjeet Singh, climate activist and founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation.
“We must treat this index as an urgent wake-up call to radically step up domestic adaptation efforts, ensure that all future development is climate-resilient, and aggressively demand adequate, grant-based climate finance from wealthy historical polluters to protect our people," Singh added.
“India, the 10th most vulnerable country in the Climate Risk Index and ranked 28th in the Climate Change Performance Index, must raise its adaptation ambition, accelerate its energy transition and secure adequate finance to close the widening gap between climate vulnerability and climate action,” said Sanjay Vashist, director of Climate Action Network South Asia.
Anjal Prakash, an author of UN climate reports and professor of public policy in FLAME University, Pune, said, “ …The real challenge is to ensure that climate resilience becomes central to the way we plan our cities, agriculture, infrastructure and livelihoods.”
In 2025, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, and Spain were the most climate-affected countries, followed by Thailand, the Philippines and Pakistan. “Jamaica was struck by devastating Category 5 hurricane Melissa, which claimed the lives of 62 people and caused economic damage amounting to almost half of the country's GDP in 2025 (while) Sri Lanka was severely hit by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused 823 fatalities, affected more than 1.7 million people, and left economic losses of 4.1 billion US-dollars,” stated the report.
The report referred to Spain as an example of how various extreme weather events can take their toll on a country within a single year. “The country experienced the (then) hottest summer (2026 was even hotter) and was affected by a heat wave, three storms and three wildfires,” said David Eckstein, Senior Advisor for Climate Finance and Investments at Germanwatch and a co-author of the index.
“The CRI results reinforce adaptation as one of the most cost-effective investments in human security and prosperity, including in Europe. The costs of inaction are considerably higher than those of transition and the limits of adaptation are increasingly evident," stated a Germanwatch statement adding that the countries must use COP31 to trigger heightened actions.
Over the past 30 years, the poorest countries have been hit hardest by extreme weather, with more than 900,000 people losing their lives worldwide due to weather extremes. Heatwaves emerged as the dominant cause triggering more than 364,000 deaths followed by floods with 200,000 deaths. “In total, nearly 10,000 climate-related extreme weather events resulted in direct economic losses totalling more than 4.7 trillion U.S. dollars (and) 5.5 billion people were affected, including those displaced by extreme weather events,” read the analysis.
The report also showed that while almost all countries in the top rankings are in the Global South, several European countries and the US appear among the top 30, indicating the rapidly increasing pan-global impact of climate change.
The long-term index also showed that the most affected countries can be divided into two groups; those who are most affected by exceptionally devastating catastrophes like Dominica, Myanmar and Honduras; and those who are consistently hit by extreme weather events like the Philippines and India. “Climate science clearly shows that climate change increases the risk for countries in both categories and contributes to transforming once-exceptional catastrophes into continuous threats, creating a new normal,” explained Künzel.