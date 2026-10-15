One in three people unable to act on disaster warnings despite receiving alerts: Report

Global survey of more than 143,000 people finds major gaps in disaster preparedness, with poorer countries facing greater exposure to disasters and lower access to early warnings.

Four in five adults (80 per cent) who experienced a disaster in the previous five years received at least one advance warning, but more than a third (36 per cent) of those warned were unable to take any protective action, according to a new global report.

The findings highlight a gap between warning people about impending disasters and ensuring they have the resources and ability to respond.

The World Risk Poll 2026 report, From Alert to Agency: What Turns Warnings into Action , was published on 13 October 2026 by Lloyd's Register Foundation, an independent global safety charity.

Based on more than 143,000 interviews conducted by Gallup across 140 countries and territories in 2025, the report examines people's exposure to disasters, access to early warnings and ability to act on the information they receive.

It found that people in poorer countries were more likely to experience disasters but less likely to receive warnings or take protective measures.