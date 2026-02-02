India’s Rs 20,000-crore CCUS push: What the Union Budget’s carbon capture bet really means

Globally, CCUS is increasingly framed as a supporting — but limited — tool in decarbonisation pathways. It is best viewed as a targeted, supplementary intervention, necessary in specific sectors, but effective only when combined with rapid renewable energy expansion and strong climate safeguards.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in its Sixth Assessment Report (AR6, 2022), notes that pathways limiting warming to 1.5°C or well below 2°C become “considerably more challenging” without carbon capture, particularly for hard-to-abate sectors such as cement, steel and chemicals, where emissions arise from industrial processes rather than fuel use alone.

While renewables and efficiency must deliver the bulk of emissions reductions, CCUS can play a role in cutting residual emissions from existing assets and enabling low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen. At recent ​Conference of the Parties​ (COP) to the U​nited Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meetings, including COP26 (2021) and COP28 (2023), CCUS has been referenced as part of broader mitigation toolkits, particularly for industrialised and emerging economies, while repeatedly stressing that it should not delay the phase-down of fossil fuels.

However, concerns around CCUS include high costs, slow deployment, limited operating capacity, and the risk of its use to justify continued fossil fuel extraction. According to IEEFA estimates , the cost of capture, transportation and storage across European projects averages $198 per tonne of CO₂ captured — nearly double forecast carbon prices of around $105 per tonne over the remainder of the decade. Comparable assessments for Chinese projects estimate costs at roughly $30-40 per tonne of CO₂. While deployment levels vary, the cost challenge of the technology cannot be denied.

Parth Kumar, programme manager at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment noted that the utility of CCUS as a tool for decarbonisation is clear.

“The Union Budget’s capital allocation formally recognises this,” Kumar said. “However, the nudge provided by this scheme should not overshadow emissions-reduction pathways such as cleaner fuels and renewable energy, alongside emerging technologies and cleaner production practices incorporating energy efficiency and circularity. CCUS should be restricted to addressing emissions that cannot be eliminated during industrial operations, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors.”