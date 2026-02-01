Budget 2026-27 sets aside Rs 20,000 crore to accelerate carbon capture in heavy industry

In a significant policy signal on industrial decarbonisation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore over the next five years to scale up carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies, positioning them as a key pillar of India’s long-term climate and industrial strategy.

The announcement, made in Parliament during the Union Budget 2026–27 speech on February 1, 2026, aligns with the national CCUS roadmap released in December 2025 and targets large-scale deployment across power, steel, cement, refineries and chemicals, sectors widely considered among the hardest to decarbonise.

Sitharaman said the investment is intended to help CCUS technologies reach higher levels of technological and commercial readiness in end-use applications. These sectors account for a substantial share of India’s industrial emissions, and in many cases lack cost-effective alternatives to deep emission cuts. The funding is, therefore, aimed at bridging the gap between pilot projects and commercially viable, large-scale systems.