Interplay of regular & abnormal weather systems causing rainfall catastrophes in north India

Western disturbances during the southwest monsoon system are extremely rare and have led to catastrophic rainfall events in the past, such as the Uttarakhand cloud burst and flash floods of 2013 that killed more than 5,000 people. “There are rarely two western disturbances in June and zero or one western disturbance in July and August,” Kieran Hunt, Natural Environment Research Council independent research fellow in tropical meteorology and artificial intelligence at the University of Reading, United Kingdom, told DTE.

This means that there should have been a maximum of four western disturbances during the entire monsoon season compared to the 17 that have already occurred since June 1 this year. There is still a month of southwest monsoon season and the IMD has forecast more than normal rainfall for north India in September. Hunt thinks that the number of western disturbances in the current monsoon season is “unusually high".

The last two of the western disturbances have also actively interacted with low pressure areas formed in the Bay of Bengal that moved towards north India and induced cyclonic circulations of their own. The low pressure areas or monsoon lows form mostly in the Bay of Bengal and rarely in the Arabian Sea and cause most of the rainfall over eastern, central and western regions of the country. The first of these interactions occurred in the last week of August and the second started occurring in the first week of September.

The interaction was made possible by the movement of the low pressure areas more northwards than the usual track over central India. The possible push could have come from anomalous moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, according to Raghu Murtugudde, retired professor at the Centre for Climate Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and emeritus professor at the University of Maryland.

“The surface winds are moving northward and the low-pressure systems themselves are steered northward of their usual path because of this push. If you look at the daily rainfall anomaly for September 2, it’s obvious where the convergence is happening. Low pressure areas should bring more rain along their track but the convergence in the northwest is due to the Arabian Sea contribution,” he told DTE.