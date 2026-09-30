Maharashtra earmarks Rs 6,728 crore for rural employment as drought grips nearly three-quarters of state

The Maharashtra government has earmarked Rs 6,728 crore under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, to generate rural employment and support livelihoods as drought affects nearly three-quarters of the state.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the state cabinet sub-committee on drought mitigation on September 29, 2026.

The government is also assessing a possible 10 per cent reduction in water supplies to urban areas, alongside restrictions in rural areas, although no decision has yet been taken.

On September 26, Maharashtra declared 265 of its 358 tehsils drought-affected, following a rainfall deficit of 18 per cent against the annual average, triggering a series of measures. opportunities for rural households.

Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale stated that the drought situation will have its highest impact on farmers, agricultural labourers and working class in rural areas and to provide relief, the funds will be made available to generate employment, livelihood opportunities and economic support to families.

Demand for rural employment rises

Figures from the state's rural development department show that demand for work under the employment guarantee scheme has increased in recent months. The number of households seeking work rose from 402,493 in July to 461,596 in August and 493,169 in September. The government has identified 375 types of work that can be undertaken through the scheme, including individual projects, water conservation and infrastructure development.

The emphasis will be on creating long-term assets in villages while providing employment to people affected by the drought. “Through this initiative, along with generating employment, efforts will be accelerated towards water conservation, agriculture-related facilities and the development of rural infrastructure, said Gogawale.

He added that the department was working to provide employment opportunities locally, reducing the need for rural residents to seek work elsewhere.

According to the government's statement, the funding includes Rs 1,145 crore for Amravati division, Rs 489 crore for Konkan, Rs 1,944 crore for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Rs 119 crore for Nagpur and Rs 801 crore for Pune.

The central government will contribute 60 per cent of the funding, while the state government will provide the remaining 40 per cent.

Water conservation and rural infrastructure prioritised

The government said the programme would cover projects benefiting individual households as well as public infrastructure. Works intended to benefit individual households include cattle sheds, irrigation facilities, orchard plantations, tube well recharge and bamboo plantations.

Projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a government housing scheme, have also been identified. Other activities include constructing sheds for the sericulture industry and compost pits.

Public works will include the repair and maintenance of ponds, water recharge structures, gabion bunds, percolation ponds, earthen bunds and reinforced concrete embankments. The programme will also cover farm roads, storage facilities for Agricultural Produce Market Committees and market platforms.

Gogawale said the government intended to use the employment programme not only to provide immediate relief but also to strengthen water conservation, agricultural facilities and rural infrastructure.

Government considers water supply cuts

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said water scarcity was already a concern and that the Water Resources Department was assessing the possibility of reducing urban water supplies by 10 per cent.

Restrictions on water use in rural areas were also being considered, he told reporters. However, the government has not yet decided whether to introduce the proposed cuts.

The cabinet sub-committee also decided to establish a three-member committee of secretaries to prepare for possible fodder shortages in the coming months.

Farmers in Beed district, in the drought-affected Marathwada region, have already expressed concerns about securing drinking water and feed for their cattle.