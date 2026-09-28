Twin crises in a year: Drought forces families to leave Maharashtra‘s Beed district, months after devastating floods

Nearly half the residents of Ambesavali village in Maharashtra's Beed district have left in search of work after prolonged dry weather devastated crops and left agricultural labourers without an income, according to the village's deputy sarpanch.

The migration comes less than a year after floods destroyed farmland and standing crops across the state's Marathwada region, leaving farmers struggling to recover from one disaster before facing another.

Dhananjay Gundekar, a farmer and deputy sarpanch of Ambesavali, said villagers had travelled to the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to find employment. “There is no agricultural work left and no money to survive, especially for those who work as farm labourers,” he said. Gundekar estimated that almost 50 per cent of the village's residents, including farmers and agricultural workers, had migrated.

He said he would have joined them had it not been for his responsibilities as deputy sarpanch. “I would have looked for a job paying Rs 10,000-15,000 a month. The situation is about to get worse,” he added.