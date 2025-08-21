Monsoon 2025 anomaly: Surge in western disturbances intensifying Himalayan disasters, driven by warming

The Southwest Monsoon (SWM) season of 2025 witnessed a much higher number of western disturbances than usual, which may have contributed to several extreme rainfall and flash flood events in the Himalayas.

Western disturbances are typically more common in the winter and spring months in India but have been occurring with increasing frequency during the summer and monsoon seasons, a trend linked to global warming and consequent climate change.

Between June 1, 2025 and August 20, 2025, India was impacted by 14 western disturbances, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data analysed by Down To Earth (DTE). Five of these extra-tropical storms in the middle to upper layers of the troposphere occurred in June, five in July and four in August (up to August 20). At least four of them were strong and persistent, lasting between five and seven days. The longest persisted for seven days, from June 12 to 18.

Ordinarily, India experiences four to six western disturbances on average between December and March. In the summer and monsoon months, their frequency drops to a minimum because the subtropical westerly jet stream — which carries these extra-tropical systems — shifts north of its normal position.