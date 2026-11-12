Monsoon’s first large-scale onset occurs over Northeast India, suggests IIT-Madras, Gauhati University study

The study , published in the Journal of Climate last month, is based on an analysis of 84 years of daily rainfall data from 1940 to 2023. Using a climate-network approach, the researchers show that small clusters of rainfall onsets develop independently across the country before merging into a larger system.

In April, for instance, clusters begin forming over Northeast India, partly due to thunderstorm activity. Around May 15, this cluster merges with another rainfall system moving northwards from the southeastern Bay of Bengal. This creates a large, interconnected system that begins spreading westwards.