El Nino 2026: How India can protect its rural communities

The granary is on the line

Wheat is particularly vulnerable to high temperatures during its reproductive and grain-filling stages. Research cited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and reported by the Union government, indicates that wheat grain yields can fall by 3-4 per cent for every 1°C increase in temperature during grain filling. The actual impact depends on crop variety, the timing and duration of heat exposure, soil moisture and local growing conditions.

A hotter-than-normal late winter or early spring could therefore threaten wheat productivity, particularly where delayed sowing and inadequate irrigation coincide.

Eastern India’s rice-growing regions face a different but equally serious challenge. Erratic rainfall, dry spells, high temperatures and warmer nights can affect crop growth, grain filling and yields. Rainfed farmers are especially vulnerable because they have limited control over water availability.

Livestock and grazing systems also deserve attention. Heat stress, reduced access to drinking water and declining pasture productivity can damage rural livelihoods even when crop losses are not immediately apparent.

These risks vary across India and cannot all be attributed to El Niño. But the prospect of overlapping climatic shocks should concern policymakers. Agricultural adaptation cannot remain a collection of generic advisories issued after temperatures have already risen. Farmers need locally appropriate sowing calendars, heat-tolerant varieties, soil-moisture conservation, irrigation support and timely contingency plans.

Crop insurance also needs to evolve. If farmers can lose crops to heat stress and compound climate extremes, the compensation systems should gear up to cover more of the risks than being currently covered. Compensation should also be transparent and timely.