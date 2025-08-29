No time (and money) to cool: Delhi’s vulnerable seek priority relief from rising heat

Delhi has been witnessing scorching summers in the recent years. Winters and spring have also been warm, with average maximum temperatures 3°C higher than normal.

2025 saw the warmest February and March on record, while the India Meteorological Department issued heatwave alerts several times in the following months. 2024 saw one of the worst summers with temperatures soaring well above 45°C for several days.

A decadal assessment (2015-24) by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) revealed that Delhi temperatures departed from its normal on 42 out of 50 occasions in the summer months (March to July).

Therefore, hotter summers are here to stay. This impacts not just only public health but also livelihoods, productivity, infrastructure and the environment severely.

Month-wise breaches of normal mean maximum dry bulb temperature during summer months from 2015-24