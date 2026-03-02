Possibility of scorching summer for India’s hilly regions in 2026

For the month of March, IMD predicted day-time temperatures to be normal or below normal for many parts of the country, except the northeastern region, some parts of eastern India and the Western Himalayan region. Most of the regions across the country, except some parts of northwest, southern peninsula and eastern coast, could also experience heightened night-time temperatures.

This would mean that the mountainous and hilly areas could also suffer from early heat. The experience of heightened temperatures would be further enhanced by the lack of rainfall in large parts of the western Himalayan region and northeast India.

The increase in heat during the summer season after a predominantly dry winter season could also lead to a further increase in dryness, drought-like conditions and wildfires, especially in the hills and mountains. Some of the hilly regions have already seen uncharacteristic wildfires in January and February, especially at higher altitudes.

The chance of maximum temperatures being above normal is the highest for almost the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir, most of the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and the highest regions of Uttarakhand. These regions could most likely experience above-normal minimum temperatures.

The probabilities of heightened day-time temperatures is also highest for most of northeast India, except for most of Tripura, some parts of Assam and isolated parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. In the Western Ghats, the chance is highest for coastal Karnataka, some parts of coastal Maharashtra and isolated parts of central Kerala.