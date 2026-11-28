While formal negotiations inside the negotiation rooms of COP31 in Antalya faced an impasse, a different story unfolded on the voluntary action track outside. There was a strong focus on tackling short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) — often called super pollutants — which include methane, black carbon, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), tropospheric ozone, and nitrous oxide.

For years, super pollutants were treated as a secondary concern behind long-term carbon dioxide (CO2) reductions. This framing is changing now. With the world projected to overshoot the 1.5°C warming threshold around 2030, UNEP’s Limiting Overshoot report warned that higher peak temperatures and prolonged overshoot pose serious risks to people and ecosystems alike. While deep CO2 cuts remain indispensable, cutting super pollutants can slow down warming.

As COP30 CEO Ana Toni described it, this acts as an “emergency brake,” curbing near-term warming and delaying climate tipping points.

Leading this charge on super pollutants is the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), a voluntary, government-led partnership of countries, intergovernmental bodies, scientists, civil society, and businesses. In Antalya, the coalition mobilised further backing from state partners, subnational leaders, and financial institutions around the "co-benefit science" of super pollutants. This is breaking down the old silos that once separated climate policy, air quality, waste management, and public health.