Rajasthan faces worsening drought conditions, rainfall deficit hits crops and livestock

Chatar Singh Jam, a farmer in Jaisalmer, owns approximately 100 bighas of land. Every year, during the kharif season, he grows cluster beans, moth beans, millet and kacharia in his fields. These crops provide his family's livelihood, while the produce also serves as fodder for his livestock.

But this year, the situation is different. He waited for rain throughout the monsoon season but could not sow his crops.

“This year, there hasn’t been enough rain to sow the crops. All the fields are empty. I thought I would sow rabi crops, but the fields are so dry that I haven't been able to plant anything yet. We don't even have the soil moisture needed for rabi crops,” Jam says.

Khadin is a traditional water conservation system in western Rajasthan in which rainwater is collected in fields to retain soil moisture. This moisture is then used to grow rabi crops. However, when rainfall is insufficient, even this traditional system fails to provide relief to farmers.

This is the situation in Jaisalmer this year. The kharif crop failed, and the lack of soil moisture has made sowing rabi crops difficult.

The crisis is not limited to crops. In western Rajasthan, agriculture and animal husbandry are closely linked. Millet, moth beans and other crops grown in the fields also provide fodder for livestock. This year's crop failure has reduced fodder availability, dealing livestock farmers a double blow.

Jam says fodder prices have risen from Rs 6-7 per kg to Rs 15-16 per kg. Even at these prices, finding enough fodder is difficult. Livestock owners are therefore being forced to sell their animals at low prices rather than let them starve.

He estimates that livestock farmers have sold about 20 per cent of their sheep and goats so far. Animals that previously fetched Rs 8,000-10,000 are now being sold for Rs 4,000-5,000. Herders are using the money to buy expensive fodder.

He fears that if conditions do not improve, livestock farmers could sell about 60 per cent of their animals by the time the next monsoon arrives in July 2027. This is his estimate based on local conditions, not an official statewide figure.