Rebuilding solidarity ‘BRICS by BRICS’: Forging Global South unity for climate and prosperity

Taking the BRICS+ nations as a proxy again, ten members of the bloc account for 48 per cent of the world’s population. Per capita primary energy consumption from fossil fuels averaged 33,375.68 kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2024 (with data unavailable for Ethiopia), compared with 43,595.58 kWh in high-income countries (Russia and the United Arab Emirates included). For renewables, the average was 2,873.37 kWh, compared with 7,531.68 kWh in high-income countries.

Fossil fuels remain dominant in the BRICS+ energy mix and the bloc accounted for 48 per cent of global fossil fuel production in 2024, but renewables are rising fast.

BRICS members now generate 51 per cent of global solar power (up from 15 per cent a decade ago), with China leading 74 per cent of global solar and wind construction and India meeting one of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets five years early.

This is most likely what the energy transition will look like for developing countries with growing energy demand and growth aspirations — the addition of vast amounts of renewable energy to gradually displace fossil energy, rather than the overnight fossil fuel phase-out that many in the climate movement expect. Reflecting this, the 2025 BRICS Statement called for a just and inclusive energy transition while affirming fossil fuels’ ongoing role for emerging economies.

Green industrial policy is also gaining prominence, as clean energy and green manufacturing become central to BRICS’ economic and security strategies. Political economist Ilias Alami describes how these aspirations are propelling developing countries into a “new geopolitics of green connectivity” rooted in “ polyalignment ” rather than the Bandung era’s non-alignment.

China looms large in this geopolitics of climate: Leading in emissions, but also compelling in its role as a climate actor, “lighting up the world with solar panels ” and exporting emissions reductions abroad . Economic historian Adam Tooze emphasised that if you’re not understanding the scale of what China has done and you reduce it to another middle income authoritarian story, you’re just not in the conversation at all. Chinese photovoltaics (PV) and BYD may well be the “tools of our salvation,” Tooze added.

For some developing countries, China is both a formidable giant that has outpaced all others in growth and a power whose economic and trade leverage must not be over-relied upon lest it be turned into a weapon; others are eager to engage .