Recap 2025: The most important extreme weather stories this year

On the night of August 30, 2025, Chennai, one of India’s six metropolitan cities, experienced a spell of intense rain, especially between 10:00 pm and 12:00 am. The torrential rainfall in some areas was categorised as cloud bursts, according to the official definitions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the IMD in Chennai.