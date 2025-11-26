Seed keepers of the Himalayas: How mountain women protect India’s food heritage

The Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), stretching from Ladakh in the northwest to Arunachal Pradesh in the far east, is a landscape where agriculture is more than a livelihood. It is a way of life intertwined with ecology, culture and survival. In this mountainous terrain, where communities face climate uncertainties, fragile slopes, small terraced farms and limited market access, women play a crucial yet often overlooked role in sustaining traditional farming systems. They are the seed keepers, biodiversity custodians and holders of traditional ecological knowledge. From Uttarakhand’s Garhwal and Kumaon to Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur and Chamba, and from Sikkim’s Lepcha heartland to Arunachal Pradesh’s Apatani plateau, women conserve seeds and along with it, entire cultural landscapes.

Traditional Himalayan agriculture follows principles very different from industrial farming. It values diversity rather than monoculture, resilience rather than maximum yield and seed sovereignty rather than dependence on corporate seed systems.

Women sit at the centre of this agro-ecological framework. Their work begins long before planting and continues well after harvest. They preserve and select seeds, manage soils, conserve water, cultivate mixed-cropping systems and secure household nutrition. Scientific research increasingly affirms these contributions. A 2023 study by Ramirez-Santos et al. shows that women globally—and particularly in mountain regions—are the primary conservers of agro-ecological knowledge.

Across the IHR, women safeguard hundreds of indigenous seed varieties, each adapted to specific microclimates, altitudes, soils and food traditions: red rice from Kangra, black rajma from Uttarkashi, buckwheat from Sikkim, millets such as mandua and jhangora in Uttarakhand, foxtail millet in Nagaland and hardy barley varieties in Ladakh. These seeds endure for generations, unlike hybrids that last only one season. They are drought-resistant, nutrient-rich, naturally pest-tolerant and climate-resilient—qualities essential for mountain agriculture in the climate crisis.

This knowledge passes through observation, participation and cultural inheritance. Elder women often say, “Beej hi jeevan ka beej hai” (seeds are the seeds of life). Seed selection involves judging colour, hardness, aroma, yield, taste, digestibility and cultural importance. The work carries emotional and ritual meaning. Women invoke local deities before sowing to ensure a good harvest. Seed exchanges at weddings and festivals reinforce social and ecological bonds.