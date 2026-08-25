Seven decades of data show this Karnataka district’s farming seasons are being rewritten

Every season, Srileela (name changed) sows horse gram on her small plot in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur, growing just enough to feed her family. And every season, she waits anxiously, hoping untimely rain will not destroy what little she has planted. There is no single dramatic weather event driving her worry. Instead, it is a climate that no longer behaves the way it used to.

We analysed seven decades (1951–2024) of India Meteorological Department (IMD) data and conducted focus group discussions with farmers, livestock rearers, women and young people across Chikkaballapur, confirming what Srileela already knows from experience. The district’s climate is undergoing a measurable, long-term shift that is rewriting the rules that farming has always followed.

Changing boundaries

The monsoon no longer knows its boundaries. The data show that annual rainfall in Chikkaballapur has increased significantly since the 1950s, and that the extra rain is not confined to the monsoon months (Figure 1a). March, April, May and November now receive significantly more rainfall than they did between 1951 and 1980, eating into the dry spells around which traditional crop calendars were built (Figure 1b). The onset of the monsoon itself has not shifted significantly. What has changed is everything around it: the line between the ‘rainy season’ and ‘the rest of the year’ is dissolving.