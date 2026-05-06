The Super El Nino is more than a weather event; it is a profound cultural, systemic, and structural failure

As global meteorological agencies sound the alarm over an impending Super El Niño, India stands on the precipice of an unprecedentedly brutal summer. Predictive models paint a blistering reality; if recent data where Indian cities have a monopoly over the list of world’s hottest places is any indicator, the subcontinent is about to become the global epicentre of extreme heat. With forecasts threatening to push temperatures well beyond 45°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is issuing relentless advance warnings.
Yet, our collective preparation remains alarmingly inadequate. We treat this approaching heat as a mere meteorological anomaly; an inconvenience to be managed with stockpiled air conditioners and hydration advisories. However, as scholars of ecocriticism have long warned, this is more than a weather event; it is a profound cultural, systemic, and structural failure.
In his seminal work The Great Derangement, Amitav Ghosh argues that the climate crisis is fundamentally a crisis of culture and imagination. We have been conditioned by modern literature and politics to view nature as a static, predictable backdrop to the drama of human progress. While models predict that summers in India will keep getting hotter, this ‘backdrop’ remains forcefully off-stage in our national consciousness.
Our societal narratives struggle to grasp the scale of this planetary shift. We continue to rely on the vocabulary of limitless development while bracing for the very ground beneath our feet to bake. This failure to recognise compounding weather events as the ‘new normal’ is a symptom of a broader cognitive dissonance — a paradigm that views the Earth as an inert resource rather than an interconnected, reactive entity.
Ecofeminist Vandana Shiva identifies the root of this collapse in what she terms the ‘monoculture of the mind.’ The anticipated severity of this summer is intrinsically linked to the erasure of our ecological diversity. Rapid deforestation and the reckless urbanisation reflect a systemic assault on the natural defences that once kept us cool. We have replaced natural cooling sinks with concrete, felled ancient urban canopies in the name of modernisation, and designed cities to retain heat rather than dissipate it.
Shiva’s concept of ‘Earth Democracy’ reminds us that this extractive model is an active war against the environment. When we sacrifice water bodies for infrastructure, we lose natural thermal regulation. This heat is, quite literally, the Earth’s fiery retaliation against our ecological amnesia.
While this climate crisis demands recognition, we must also parallelly recognise those who will bear its brunt. Ecocritic Rob Nixon introduces the concept of ‘slow violence’, a violence that occurs gradually and out of sight, disproportionately affecting the marginalised. As the affluent ‘exit’ the system into climate-controlled bubbles, the proletariat — the daily-wage labourer, the delivery worker, the street vendor, and the farmer — are left to endure the impending catastrophe.
In this sense, the Super El Niño acts as a violent amplifier of existing class and caste inequalities. It is an act of slow violence perpetrated by a carbon-heavy global economy upon the most vulnerable communities. When our urban hubs begin to burn, the casualties are too often erased from the mainstream narrative of economic growth.
The Anthropocene is exacting its toll. We can no longer afford to compartmentalise the environment as a subject strictly for scientists. It is a deeply humanistic concern. To survive this era of the scorched earth, we must pivot from an anthropocentric worldview to an eco-centric one. Immediate action is required on two fronts.
First, we need grounded policies before the peak of summer hits; prioritising the revival of lost water bodies, the aggressive expansion of urban green canopies, and a fundamental rethinking of architectural paradigms to halt the ‘urban heat island’ effect.
Second, we must stop romanticising an unsustainable model of development. We need a future where human survival is harmonised with the volatile rhythms of nature.
We must consider that if we do not change the stories we tell ourselves about nature, nature will soon make sure we have no story left to tell.
Mridul Sharma is a Research Scholar at the Department of English, Central University of Jammu. Vandana Sharma is Dean, School of Languages, Central University of Jammu
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth