The Super El Nino is more than a weather event; it is a profound cultural, systemic, and structural failure

In this sense, the Super El Niño acts as a violent amplifier of existing class and caste inequalities. It is an act of slow violence perpetrated by a carbon-heavy global economy upon the most vulnerable communities. When our urban hubs begin to burn, the casualties are too often erased from the mainstream narrative of economic growth.

A new narrative for survival

The Anthropocene is exacting its toll. We can no longer afford to compartmentalise the environment as a subject strictly for scientists. It is a deeply humanistic concern. To survive this era of the scorched earth, we must pivot from an anthropocentric worldview to an eco-centric one. Immediate action is required on two fronts.

First, we need grounded policies before the peak of summer hits; prioritising the revival of lost water bodies, the aggressive expansion of urban green canopies, and a fundamental rethinking of architectural paradigms to halt the ‘urban heat island’ effect.

Second, we must stop romanticising an unsustainable model of development. We need a future where human survival is harmonised with the volatile rhythms of nature.

We must consider that if we do not change the stories we tell ourselves about nature, nature will soon make sure we have no story left to tell.

Mridul Sharma is a Research Scholar at the Department of English, Central University of Jammu. Vandana Sharma is Dean, School of Languages, Central University of Jammu

Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth