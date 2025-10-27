Twin cyclonic threats currently brewing in the North Indian Ocean Region

The North Indian Ocean region is currently hyperactive with two cyclonic systems on either side of the Indian subcontinent. Cyclone Montha (pronounced Mon-Tha) in the Bay of Bengal has intensified faster than expected. The depression in the Arabian Sea (which formed on October 22) has neither dissipated nor intensified, with a possible track that could bring it towards the western coast of India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest tropical cyclone update (October 27, 12 noon) via SMS stated that “Cyclonic Storm Montha over SW (southwest) & adj (adjacent) WC (westcentral) Bay of Bengal moved NNW (north-northwestwards) at 18 kmph, 520 km ESE (east-southeast) of Chennai. Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 28 Oct morning, cross AP coast near Kakinada on 28 Oct evening/night.”

In its October 26 afternoon update for cyclone Montha via press release, IMD had stated that the system was at the intensity of a deep depression (a notch lower than a cyclone) at 8:30 am on October 26 and it would intensify into a cyclone in the following 24 hours. But the intensification of the deep depression into Cyclone Montha happened by the evening of October 26 itself.

Independent weather forecasters predict that the cyclone could intensify to a severe cyclone, and no further intensification is likely, a prediction made by the IMD as well. “Looking at the wind field, it is a low-grade cyclonic storm. It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm,” Ashwary Tiwari, a meteorology enthusiast who runs the IndiaMetSky Weather profile on X told Down To Earth.

The IMD highlighted that there is intense convection to the northwest of the Cyclone Montha system area. It added that “there is large scale convection over the south and central Bay of Bengal suggesting large scale release of latent heat in the mid and upper tropospheric levels, which will support further intensification of the system.”

The weather agency predicted the maximum wind speeds of Cyclone Montha to be around 90-100 km/hr with gusts of wind of up to 110 km/hr on October 28 which would be categorised as a severe cyclone. IMD forecasts Cyclone Montha to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in the evening/night hours of October 28 as a severe cyclone. The weather agency predicted the storm surge from the cyclone to be one metre above the astronomical tide level at the time of landfall which could inundate the low-lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry).