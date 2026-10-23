Unprecedented mountain floods in Assam: Is the state prepared?

On August 26, 2026, a devastating flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border region, killing more than 1,200 people and leaving over 5,000 local and foreign nationals missing as of September 3, 2026.

However, this is not the first time that unpredictable natural disasters have caused extensive harm to people, the natural environment and biodiversity and economy, indicating the rising frequency of such events.

In the current scenario, states can no longer treat disaster preparedness as an exercise in matching response capacity to historical hazard patterns. They need systems versatile enough to meet hazards that have no local precedent at all.

High-velocity mountain floods carrying large volumes of debris are among the most destructive of these hazards. They combine the speed of a flash flood with the crushing force of a landslide, and within hours they can dismantle a region's economic and social fabric alongside the direct human cost they exact.

Assam has experienced two severe mountain-flood disasters within four years. Heavy rainfall during May 11-18, 2022 triggered floods and landslides in Dima Hasao, with satellite mapping identifying 5,178 landslides. Three people died, nearly 57,000 residents were displaced, over 200 homes were destroyed, and road and rail infrastructure worth several hundred crore rupees was damaged.