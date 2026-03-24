WTO Ministerial: What to expect on climate, green technologies
The 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Yaounde needs to address the integration of trade and climate linkages amid a fractured multilateral trading system.
Key issues include institutional reform, agriculture and dispute settlement, with a focus on climate and green industrial policies.
The conference seeks to establish a structured work plan for future challenges without immediate resolutions.
The World Trade Organization's (WTO) 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) opens in Yaounde, Cameroon from March 26-29, 2026, at a time when the institution is reflecting on the future course of its decision-making system.
Described as a reform ministerial, the gathering’s stated ambition is to establish a pathway and a structured work plan for its future, but not necessarily to immediately resolve the most complex challenges of the organisation.
What’s on the table?
The MC14 agenda spans several issues. Some of these include WTO institutional reform, e-commerce moratorium, agriculture, dispute settlement, fisheries subsidies, investment facilitation and emerging discussions on industrial policy.
Out of all the above, the headline issue is institutional reform of the WTO. Members are negotiating a draft Yaounde Ministerial Statement alongside a work plan, with discussions focused on three interlocking problems such as the challenges of the consensus-based decision-making model, questions around a ‘level playing field’ with regard to industrial subsidies and state interventions, and the role of development and special and differential treatment in the WTO's mandate.
An important faultline running across the negotiations is the shift from multilateralism to plurilateral approaches. The proposed Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement, being advanced by a subset of the members to be adopted on a plurilateral basis, reflects this tension. Countries such as India and South Africa view this as undermining inclusive multilateralism while also diluting safeguards for development.
Agriculture, one of the most contested issues at WTO, remains a stalemate. The disputes revolve around domestic support, market access and public stockholding for food security purposes — issues that have been deferred through successive ministerials without a resolution. India is championing for a permanent solution on the issue of public stockholding and argues for a resolution to protect its domestic procurement system including the minimum support price.
The dispute settlement mechanism is another unresolved thread. The WTO's Appellate Body has not been functional since 2019 when the United States blocked the appointment of new members. Restoring a fully functional system remains on the agenda, though progress has been slow. A group of 130 countries led by Guatemala, including India have advocated for new appointments but the US continues to block them.
Climate, green industrialisation agenda
Climate and green industrial policy issues are emerging as an important theme in the multilateral trading system. The convergence is around a fundamental tension where countries are increasingly using trade policy and industrial instruments to build domestic green capabilities, while simultaneously contesting similar measures adopted by others.
A good example of this is the United States imposing preliminary duties of over 125 per cent on solar panels imported from India, arguing that domestic subsidies and tax incentives provided Indian manufacturers with an unfair competitive advantage. China, on the other hand, has initiated disputes against India at WTO over measures relating to solar cells, modules and other strategic sectors, alleging violations of national treatment obligations and the use of import-substitution subsidies.
These emerging trade frictions are increasingly feeding back into multilateral discussions at the WTO.
While not yet a formal pillar at the WTO, discussions on climate-related trade measures and industrial policy have intensified in the lead-up to recent ministerials. The evolving trade-climate agenda is increasingly reflected across WTO processes in several ways:
•Oral Interventions and written communications have been put forward on trade-related climate measures (TrCM) across committees. This has significantly grown over the last few years. Japan’s submission on guidance for uniformity in methodologies in measuring embedded emissions in 2024, or South Korea’s communication on key considerations for TrCMs.
•WTO members have also advanced discussions through the Trade and Environmental Sustainability Structured Discussions, an open-ended forum with 79 members, focused on how trade policy can support climate and environmental goals. Work under its TrCMs working group has centered on sharing country practices, improving transparency, and mapping trade-related climate measures. Discussions have also addressed design issues such as interoperability and the role of subsidies in green sectors.
•Technology transfer has been a key demand from developing countries, particularly in the context of green industrialisation. Several members have called for a closer examination of WTO rules, especially under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS), to identify barriers that limit access to environmentally sound technologies, including restrictive intellectual property regimes and export controls.
India has submitted a communication specifically focused on facilitating the transfer of environmentally sound technologies to developing countries. The submission calls for a detailed examination of existing WTO agreements including TRIPS and GATs to identify provisions or gaps that create barriers to technology flows.
Developing countries enter the trade-climate debate from structurally unequal starting points characterised by commodity dependence, weak manufacturing bases, limited technological capabilities, and constrained fiscal space. Multilateral regimes such as the WTO must therefore play an active role in shaping outcomes that support sustainable development, value addition, and just transitions.
CSE’s new briefing on the trade-climate nexus engages directly with this challenge, proposing a set of principles to guide these discussions and ensure that the global transition to a low-carbon economy is not only rapid, but also just and inclusive for developing countries.