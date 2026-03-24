WTO Ministerial: What to expect on climate, green technologies

Agriculture, one of the most contested issues at WTO, remains a stalemate. The disputes revolve around domestic support, market access and public stockholding for food security purposes — issues that have been deferred through successive ministerials without a resolution. India is championing for a permanent solution on the issue of public stockholding and argues for a resolution to protect its domestic procurement system including the minimum support price.

The dispute settlement mechanism is another unresolved thread. The WTO's Appellate Body has not been functional since 2019 when the United States blocked the appointment of new members. Restoring a fully functional system remains on the agenda, though progress has been slow. A group of 130 countries led by Guatemala, including India have advocated for new appointments but the US continues to block them.

Climate, green industrialisation agenda

Climate and green industrial policy issues are emerging as an important theme in the multilateral trading system. The convergence is around a fundamental tension where countries are increasingly using trade policy and industrial instruments to build domestic green capabilities, while simultaneously contesting similar measures adopted by others.

A good example of this is the United States imposing preliminary duties of over 125 per cent on solar panels imported from India, arguing that domestic subsidies and tax incentives provided Indian manufacturers with an unfair competitive advantage. China, on the other hand, has initiated disputes against India at WTO over measures relating to solar cells, modules and other strategic sectors, alleging violations of national treatment obligations and the use of import-substitution subsidies.

These emerging trade frictions are increasingly feeding back into multilateral discussions at the WTO.

While not yet a formal pillar at the WTO, discussions on climate-related trade measures and industrial policy have intensified in the lead-up to recent ministerials. The evolving trade-climate agenda is increasingly reflected across WTO processes in several ways:

•Oral Interventions and written communications have been put forward on trade-related climate measures (TrCM) across committees. This has significantly grown over the last few years. Japan’s submission on guidance for uniformity in methodologies in measuring embedded emissions in 2024, or South Korea’s communication on key considerations for TrCMs.

•WTO members have also advanced discussions through the Trade and Environmental Sustainability Structured Discussions, an open-ended forum with 79 members, focused on how trade policy can support climate and environmental goals. Work under its TrCMs working group has centered on sharing country practices, improving transparency, and mapping trade-related climate measures. Discussions have also addressed design issues such as interoperability and the role of subsidies in green sectors.

•Technology transfer has been a key demand from developing countries, particularly in the context of green industrialisation. Several members have called for a closer examination of WTO rules, especially under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS), to identify barriers that limit access to environmentally sound technologies, including restrictive intellectual property regimes and export controls.

India has submitted a communication specifically focused on facilitating the transfer of environmentally sound technologies to developing countries. The submission calls for a detailed examination of existing WTO agreements including TRIPS and GATs to identify provisions or gaps that create barriers to technology flows.