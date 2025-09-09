A fraction of 2024 global military spending could end extreme poverty, hunger & finance climate adaptation in developing countries

The relentless rise in global military spending is undermining progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the United Nations warned in a new report.

Military expenditures across the world surged to a record high in 2024, reaching $2.7 trillion, after rising consistently for a decade, the UN stated, citing an analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This is a 9 per cent increase from the previous year, the steepest rise since 1988 during the Cold War.

To put this figure in perspective, 2024's global military spending is equal to the total gross domestic product of all the countries in Africa, which, ironically, accounted for less than 2 per cent of this expenditure, despite being home to 20 per cent of the world's population.

At this rate, military spending could rise to $6.6 trillion by 2035, the SIPRI report projected.

The UN analysis found a direct link between budgetary focus on defence in more than a 100 countries in 2024 and the world’s faltering progress on the SDGs.