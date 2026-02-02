Budget 2026 introduces scheme to boost local natural fibre industry in textile push

The Union Budget for 2026-27 has announced a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s textile, handloom and handicraft sectors, with a focus on boosting self-reliance, employment and global competitiveness.

Presenting the budget on February 1, 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the National Fibre Scheme, which seeks to promote self-reliance in natural fibres such as silk, wool and jute, along with man-made and new-age fibres. The scheme is expected to support domestic production and reduce dependence on imports in the textile value chain.

The scheme, along with other such missions, is likely a part of the Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector, for which the government has allocated Rs 1,500 crore.