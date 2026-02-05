Designed scarcity: Why carrying your own water bottle is now a political act

Access to safe drinking water is an internationally recognised human right. The Constitution of India recognises access to clean drinking water as a fundamental right as part of the right to life under Article 21. Yet, nationwide, only 6 per cent of urban households have access to safe piped drinking water, resulting in millions to rely on filters or alternative sources according to a study by Local Circles.

The Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) Report 2018 by NITI Aayog highlighted the severity of India’s water crisis, stating that nearly 200,000 people lose their lives each year due to inadequate access to safe water. India’s water crisis is not limited to scarcity alone, deteriorating water quality poses an equally serious threat to public health and sustainability.

Cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai are facing serious problems with water, both in terms of insufficient supply and declining quality. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata and Indore are just a few of the Indian cities that have been classified as experiencing water scarcity as a result of diminishing supplies, excessive groundwater extraction, and rising demand.

Water quality and public health are further compromised in a number of these cities due to contaminated sources and drinking water. The water crisis is not just confined to developing countries; it has become a truly global challenge. Over 4 billion people experience severe water scarcity each year, according to the UN, and if current trends continue, demand is expected to surpass sustainable availability by 40 per cent by 2030.

Population expansion, urbanisation and agriculture are no longer the only factors causing this widening disparity between supply and demand; increased industrial activity and the quick development of digital infrastructure are also contributing factors. While agriculture continues to represent the most significant share of global freshwater withdrawals close to 70 per cent, the increasing pressure from industrial and especially digital infrastructures is becoming ever more apparent, particularly with the rapid recent growth in data centres, cloud computing and AI.

The global data centre industry alone consumes upwards of 560 billion litres of water annually; the majority used for cooling and keeping servers at optimal operating conditions. According to projections from the International Energy Agency, this could increase as high as 1,200 billion litres by 2030, powered by exponential growth in AI workloads, automation and other digital services.