‘First thing to do when solving water problems is to understand diversity’

Akshit Sangomla (AS): One term that has been used in the report and features in the title is ‘water bankruptcy’. We have known terms such as ‘water stress’ or ‘water crisis’ but ‘water bankruptcy’ is something new. What prompted you to use the term?

Kaveh Madani (KM): This is a very long story but some of the familiar terms that we know do not necessarily let us see a phenomenon that is happening. The moment you hear ‘water bankruptcy’, you understand that we are talking about a mismatch between the available water and the water that is being consumed or demanded.

When you talk about ‘water scarcity’, is it scarce because of natural scarcity, is it scarce because you have overused it, is it scarce because you do not have infrastructure to use it?

A crisis state is when we are very worried, its a deviation from the normal and it's a shock. When we are in a crisis we are still hopeful that we can mitigate and fix the problem. Therefore, these terms do not reflect what we are speaking about in this report.

Here, we are talking of a state of failure that happens after the crisis state. The failure has occurred because for so long we have used more water than the available water that has also damaged our ecosystems.

Our check-in account, which included surface water in the form of rivers, lakes and other land reservoirs, are empty and climate change is making our income smaller, which is in the form of decreased precipitation.

Our savings account in the form of groundwater has been drained. So the check-in account is empty, the savings account is empty but the demand for water in the form of farmers, cities, data centres and power plants is out there. The demand is there but the supply has been declining because of our bad water management decisions and climate change together.