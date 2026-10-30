Overarching development deficit: Poverty is declining, but not fast enough

In terms of the indicators, the new index reveals the level of deprivation in access to basic amenities. For instance, child mortality. The index shows 145 million multidimensionally poor people live in households that lost a child in the last five years. Similarly, over a billion people still cook with solid fuels. In sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, people experienced deprivation in every indicator at significant levels. South Asia (including India) has the world’s largest share of deprivation in nutrition, housing and schooling years.

Though India has progressed in eradicating multidimensional poverty, its performance on the indicators shows a huge basic development deficit. In 2024, India had 238 million multidimensionally poor, while another nearly 19 per cent of population was vulnerable to multidimensional poverty. Of the three dimensions, the living standard (other two are health and education) contributes most to multidimensional poverty at nearly 40 per cent. This dimension has indicators like cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing and asset. It means notwithstanding the progress, India lags significantly in deepening access basic development amenities.