Trade momentum to slow as Asia-Pacific adjusts to shifting global landscape

Asia and the Pacific remained a key engine of global trade and investment in 2025, even as overall momentum eased amid mounting geopolitical strains and policy uncertainty. According to the Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Briefs 2025 / 26 released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), tariff anticipation and digital investment triggered a short-term boost in trade last year, while companies moved to rebalance and diversify supply chains.

Merchandise trade gets temporary lift

Global merchandise export volumes rose 2.8 per cent in 2025, supported by firm demand and the front-loading of shipments ahead of expected tariff hikes. Exports from Asia and the Pacific also expanded, with regional growth at 3.3 per cent — above the global average. But declining prices and intense competition curbed financial returns.

Performance varied widely across subregions. Electronics-driven exports powered growth in East and South-East Asia, while South and South-West Asia saw exports contract by about 2 per cent. Although intra-regional trade remained a stabilising force, supply chain strategies increasingly prioritised risk diversification over cost efficiency. Firms accelerated reshoring and nearshoring toward the United States and the European Union, while also broadening production locations.