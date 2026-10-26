UNDP urges development-led security to counter growing crises across Asia-Pacific

UNDP report highlights the need to address interconnected crises like climate change, cybercrime and economic inequality.
Conflicts in West Asia are driving up energy prices and disrupting food supply chains, while lasting effects of COVID-19 strain health systems and public finances.
Four 'development circuit breakers'—governance, digital integrity, economic security, and climate-health systems—can build resilience, prevent instability, and ensure lasting peace and well-being.
Investments in public health, disaster preparedness, digital safeguards and trusted institutions must become essential components of national security strategies as interconnected crises threaten people’s safety and well-being across the Asia-Pacific region, according to a new UN Development Programme (UNDP) report released on October 22, 2026.
The report, ”, calls for a fundamental rethink of security strategies in Asia and the Pacific, warning that climate change, cybercrime, economic inequality and weakening public trust are creating interconnected risks that traditional security approaches cannot address alone.
The Asia-Pacific region, which spans 38 countries and territories, faces a convergence of global and domestic challenges. Conflicts in West Asia are driving up energy prices and disrupting food supply chains, while the lasting effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to strain health systems and public finances. Climate-related disasters, rising debt, uneven economic recovery and democratic erosion are further compounding vulnerabilities.
Transnational cybercrime presents another growing challenge. The global online scam economy generated an estimated US $1.03 trillion in 2024. People across Asia and the Pacific who fall for such scams could lose up to $114 billion in 2025, says the report.
Cybercriminal networks are increasingly associated with human trafficking, money laundering and illicit financial flows, diverting resources from development.
The economic insecurity also threatens regional stability. Approximately 1.3 billion informal workers lack adequate employment protections, pensions or meaningful social security. Meanwhile, around 138.6 million young people are unemployed, and nearly nine in 10 young workers are employed informally. These conditions can deepen inequality, fuel grievances and increase vulnerability to criminal recruitment.
To prevent shocks from escalating into systemic crises, UNDP proposes four interconnected “development circuit breakers”: governance and institutional legitimacy, digital system integrity, economic security, and climate and health architecture.
According to the report, these four circuit breakers help societies absorb shocks, manage uncertainty and prevent instability before it emerges. The report emphasises that effective public services are fundamental to institutional trust. Reliable healthcare, education, justice and personal security strengthen government legitimacy, while corruption and the diversion of public resources undermine confidence and increase the risk of instability.
Climate change further compounds these challenges by intensifying displacement, food insecurity, resource conflicts and health risks. Asia and the Pacific is the world’s most disaster-prone region, accounting for around 70 per cent of the global population experiencing disasters and approximately 40 per cent of global disaster-related economic losses in recent years.
UNDP warns that reactive approaches focused on stabilisation, humanitarian relief and reconstruction often leave the underlying causes of insecurity unresolved. Only 14 of 117 measurable Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets in the region are currently on track for 2030.
The report calls for coordinated risk assessment, stronger social protection, inclusive economic opportunities, responsible digital regulation and climate- resilient health systems.
Ultimately, UNDP stresses that security and development are inseparable. Addressing inequality, exclusion and institutional weaknesses is essential to preventing crises, building resilience and securing lasting peace and human well-being.