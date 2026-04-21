UN ESCAP flags mounting inflation risks for Asia-Pacific as West Asia conflict drives costs higher

Rising inflation pressures, driven by surging energy and food prices linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, are clouding the economic outlook for Asia and the Pacific, the United Nations has warned in a new report, even as the region remains the world’s fastest-growing developing bloc.

The Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2026, released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), projects that inflation in developing economies in the region will climb to 4.6 per cent in 2026, up from 3.5 per cent in 2025, reversing recent stability gains. At the same time, growth is expected to slow to 4 per cent from 4.6 per cent.

The conflict in West Asia, triggered by attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States on February 28, 2026, has driven sharp increases in commodity prices and heightened market volatility. Brent crude briefly rose to $120 a barrel and remains about 45 per cent higher than pre-conflict levels, while global gas prices have surged by around 55 per cent and urea prices by 35 per cent. These factors are feeding directly into inflation and weakening household purchasing power, the report warned.

Freight rates have increased by 3-10 per cent, while Asian stock markets have fallen by between 5 per cent and 16 per cent, ESCAP said. Currencies have depreciated by 0.4-1.5 per cent, and bond yields have risen by 18-27 basis points.

Low-income households and informal workers are expected to bear the brunt, as they spend a larger share of their income on food and energy and have limited access to social protection.

“Policymakers are navigating rising global trade protectionism, economic policy uncertainty and geo-economic fragmentation,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, warning that impacts will be disproportionate for vulnerable economies and populations.

If prolonged, the conflict could further dampen growth. A 10 per cent rise in energy costs may reduce global GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points, while pushing up inflation, interest rates and external vulnerabilities. Rising fertiliser and food prices could worsen food security, increasing poverty and inequality, particularly as between 20 per cent and 28.7 per cent of the population in some Asia-Pacific economies is already undernourished.

For India, which sources about 50 per cent of its oil imports from West Asia sustained price shocks could widen the import bill, fuel inflation and weaken the rupee, complicating growth and monetary policy. Real GDP growth is projected at 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 6.6 per cent in 2027, following 7.4 per cent in 2025 and 6.5 per cent in 2024, while inflation is expected to be 4.4 per cent in 2026 and 4.3 per cent in 2027, after easing to 2.3 per cent in 2025 from 4.6 per cent in 2024.