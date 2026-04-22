A fuel crisis unfolds: Migrants leave Surat as rising costs and gas shortages disrupt daily life, with Ujjwala 2.0 falling short

In early March 2026, a geopolitical firestorm erupted in West Asia after United States-Israeli airstrikes on Iran triggered Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — choking a vital global oil route and setting off a chain reaction that has since spiralled into an energy crisis hitting migrant workers in India’s cities the hardest.

“This is the first time we’ve had to leave the city because we can’t find cooking gas. My children and I are returning to the village because our cylinder is finished and we don’t know when we’ll get a new one.”

The helpless words of Shiba Malik, who has lived in Surat, Gujarat’s silk and diamond city, for two decades, reflect a growing crisis. As LPG shortages deepen, many migrant families are being forced to leave cities and return to their villages.

Malik, originally from Odisha, works with a non-profit supporting powerloom workers. He had come to Surat to help powerloom workers navigate hardship; now, he finds himself standing in the same queue, waiting for relief that hasn’t arrived.

He lives on rent in Surat and received his last LPG cylinder on February 27, 2026. After the crisis worsened, bookings were delayed by over a month. Despite placing an order on April 3, he is yet to receive a refill.